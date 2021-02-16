Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

