DragonVein (DVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $636,111.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One DragonVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $636,111.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $719.04 or 0.01460710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00501616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004126 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

