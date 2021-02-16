DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOYU. Benchmark cut DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.