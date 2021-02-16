Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.