Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $218.39.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.