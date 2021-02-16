Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $242.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

