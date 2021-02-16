Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 132.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $816.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $813.51 and its 200 day moving average is $544.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

