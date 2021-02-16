Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22.

