Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Domtar stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 179,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Domtar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

