Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Short Interest Update

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DOMR traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company acquires and holds various overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. As of December 31, 2014, its underlying properties consisted of 34,212 gross acres of land that contained 502 wells that were producing gas.

