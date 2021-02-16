Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Short Interest Update

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DOMR traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.