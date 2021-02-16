DMarket Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.33 or 0.00897734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00048976 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.41 or 0.05086291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00033214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.