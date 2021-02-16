Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.08

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.08 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 37415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,176 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 33.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 114.4% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 459,929 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

