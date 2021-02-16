Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) Trading 1.8% Higher

Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) shares traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $70.81. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96.

