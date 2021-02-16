Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) Shares Up 19.7%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX)’s stock price shot up 19.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 104,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 777,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

