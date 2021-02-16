Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) Shares Up 14.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) rose 14.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.65 and last traded at $74.33. Approximately 120,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 22,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33.

