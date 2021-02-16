Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.12 ($51.91).

Shares of DBAN opened at €38.70 ($45.53) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €36.38 and its 200-day moving average is €33.04. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a fifty-two week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a fifty-two week high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $582.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

