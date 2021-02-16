Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $165.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

