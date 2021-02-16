Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.91

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.91 and last traded at $80.03, with a volume of 3063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $13,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,068,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,622,695 shares of company stock valued at $118,110,126. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

