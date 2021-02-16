Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

DEX stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

In related news, VP Wayne A. Anglace sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

