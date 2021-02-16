DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 2%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.82.

About DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

