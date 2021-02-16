Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $232.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

