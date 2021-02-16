Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.05 Million

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post sales of $337.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $345.70 million. Daseke posted sales of $391.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 9,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Daseke by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

