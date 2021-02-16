DAOBet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,357.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $2,357.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,574.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.87 or 0.01401713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.00474950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040897 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003912 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005538 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

