Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €46.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.46 ($72.31).

Danone stock opened at €55.24 ($64.99) on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.10.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

