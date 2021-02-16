Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €46.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.46 ($72.31).

Danone stock opened at €55.24 ($64.99) on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.10.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

