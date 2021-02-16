Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,249 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.