Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

