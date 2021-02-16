Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,462 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.30.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

