Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,646,000 after buying an additional 187,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Ball by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,685,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,296,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,324 shares of company stock worth $14,472,185 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

