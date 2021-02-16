Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €68.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.12 ($74.26).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €64.66 ($76.07) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €59.61 and a 200 day moving average of €51.30. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €67.44 ($79.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,229.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.