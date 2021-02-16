CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce sales of $265.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.70 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $253.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.51 on Friday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

