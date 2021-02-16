CyrusOne (CONE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect CyrusOne to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CONE opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -278.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

