CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 764,900 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,153,296 shares of company stock worth $32,974,976. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

