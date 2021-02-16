Crypto Village Accelerator Market Capitalization Hits $4.18 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $498,026.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.00896552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.44 or 0.05069981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

CVA is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

