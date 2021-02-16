CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Down 31.0% in January

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 15,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $242.10 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $245.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.57 and its 200 day moving average is $160.29.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.72.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.