Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) target price on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 868.74 ($11.35).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 815.60 ($10.66) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,531.50 ($20.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 790.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 672.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -3.08.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

