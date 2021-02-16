Credit Suisse Group Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $115.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.18. 172,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.