Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 430 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 406.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

