Creative Planning Sells 781 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

GL stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $1,225,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $63,933,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $4,307,774. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

