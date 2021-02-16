Creative Planning Sells 5,561 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $139.64.

