Creative Planning Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

