Creative Planning Buys New Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $211.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $145,695.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at $206,545.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.