Creative Planning Acquires 437 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.