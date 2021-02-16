Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,687,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,695,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $641,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,338. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.