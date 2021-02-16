Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $118.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

