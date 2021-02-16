Cowa LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

