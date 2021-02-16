Cowa LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 500,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,640,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 320,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,122,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.