Cowa LLC Invests $168,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,870,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

