Cowa LLC Buys Shares of 750 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $207.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

