Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer Buys 75,000 Shares

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 21,927,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,077,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coty by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Coty by 190.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 369,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

