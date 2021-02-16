Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the January 14th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CJREF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 7,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $845.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $319.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

